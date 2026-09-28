EU expands sanctions against those involved in deportation of Ukrainian children

The Council of the European Union has imposed restrictive measures on 10 individuals and 17 entities responsible for actions that undermine or threaten Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, the Council's press service said.

"The legal entities included in today's list include the Moscow City Tourism Committee and two Russian companies providing services in children's recreation, tourism and entertainment and organizing events dedicated to Russian history, war remembrance and military-patriotic education. Children's camps and sports centers in Russia and in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine were also included on the list because of their role in cultural reorientation, propaganda education and military-patriotic activities aimed at integrating children into a Russian identity," the statement said.

The list also includes the Songdowon International Children's Camp, a state institution in North Korea that participates in organized programs involving the transfer of Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in coordination with Russia, to promote pro-Russian narratives.

"Today's list also includes President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov for facilitating the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to camps in his region, the minister and deputy ministers of education and science of certain occupied territories, the minister of sports and tourism of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, as well as heads of children's camps and schools for facilitating ideological indoctrination," the statement said.

Those listed are subject to an asset freeze, while EU citizens and companies are prohibited from making funds, financial assets or economic resources available to them. Individuals are also subject to a travel ban, prohibiting them from entering or transiting through EU territory.