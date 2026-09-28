One woman killed, 3 injured in strike on NAS building – Klitschko

As a result of a Russian strike on the historical center of Kyiv, at least one fatality has been confirmed, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported.

"According to current information, in the historical center of Kyiv, at a non-residential building hit by an enemy UAV, one woman was killed. Three people were injured. Medics hospitalized them," Klitschko wrote in a Telegram channel.

As reported, the Russians struck the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in Kyiv. A fire broke out, and a rescue operation is underway at the scene.