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Zelenskyy: Rescue operation underway at NAS building strike site

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Zelenskyy: Rescue operation underway at NAS building strike site
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

A rescue operation is currently underway at the site of the strike on the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) building, and a search is being conducted for people who may have been inside, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported.

"A Russian strike against the building of the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences. A rescue operation is currently underway, the fire is being extinguished, and they are searching for people who might have been in the building. All services are involved," Zelenskyy wrote in a Telegram post on Monday.

#nas #zelenskyd #strike
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