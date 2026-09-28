Zelenskyy: Rescue operation underway at NAS building strike site

A rescue operation is currently underway at the site of the strike on the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) building, and a search is being conducted for people who may have been inside, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported.

"A Russian strike against the building of the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences. A rescue operation is currently underway, the fire is being extinguished, and they are searching for people who might have been in the building. All services are involved," Zelenskyy wrote in a Telegram post on Monday.