Defense Ministry orders UAH 50.7 bln worth of drones from Fire Point in 2026 – document

In 2026, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine concluded contracts (agreements) for the procurement of unmanned systems with Fire Point LLC totaling UAH 50.7 billion, following contracts worth UAH 56.743 billion in 2025, according to a response from the Ministry of Defense to Anti-Corruption Action Center Executive Director Daria Kalenkova, which was published by AntAC Director Vitaliy Shabunin on Facebook on Monday.

"It is informed that the total amounts of funds for which state contracts (agreements) for the procurement of unmanned systems were concluded by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with Fire Point LLC amount to UAH 56.743 billion in 2025 and UAH 50.700 billion in 2026," the document states.

Shabunin added in his post that, according to his data, there are additional contracts with Fire Point "for ballistics and antiballistics."

Defense company Fire Point specializes in the development and production of unmanned systems, long-range strike drones, as well as cruise and ballistic missiles.