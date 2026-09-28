Casualties, fatalities reported at UAV strike site in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district – district administration

There are injured and dead at the site of a UAV impact in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district, Head of the Shevchenkivsky District State Administration in Kyiv Oleksandr Sazanovych has reported.

"I am at the impact site in Shevchenkivsky district. Unfortunately, there are injured and dead. All emergency and relevant services are working at the scene," he wrote in a Telegram post on Monday.

"I ask residents not to approach the scene of the incident and not to interfere with the work of the services," he added.

The post is accompanied by photos from the scene, which reportedly show the building of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko reported on Telegram that the NAS building was targeted. "The Academy of Sciences, downtown Kyiv, what an idiotic war," he wrote.

The capital's City Military Administration reports one female fatality.

Information is being updated.