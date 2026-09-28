Occupiers use children, elderly as human shields during retreat in Kharkiv region – Khartia

Russian occupiers are using civilians as human shields during their retreat in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, the 2nd National Guard Corps Khartia has reported.

"On September 27, reconnaissance drones of the 2nd National Guard Corps of Ukraine Khartia recorded Russian military personnel escorting civilians out of Kupiansk community in Kharkiv region. The corps is conducting counteroffensive actions, and the occupiers are fleeing, hiding behind civilians. The video shows nine people: children, elderly people, and one person on crutches. Walking alongside them are draft-age men in civilian clothes. Most likely, these are Russian servicemen who removed their uniforms and are escaping incoming fire under the cover of children and the elderly," the corps said in a Telegram post.

It is noted that Ukrainian troops spotted the group but did not open fire because civilians, including children and the elderly, were present.

"The Russians counted on this. We have documented this case. The materials will be handed over for the investigation of war crimes," the corps stated.