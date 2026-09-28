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Stefanchuk refutes rumors about relocating Rada's work to Lviv

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Stefanchuk refutes rumors about relocating Rada's work to Lviv

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk has refuted rumors regarding the relocation of the parliament's operations to Lviv.

"The Ukrainian parliament has been working from the first day of the war and, as long as it is possible, will work in the building at 5 Hrushevskoho Street (Kyiv). Period, and let's dot all the i's so that we do not spread any myths," Stefanchuk told journalists on Monday, answering a question about whether the Verkhovna Rada plans to move its work to Lviv and hold voting there.

#rumors #parliament #speaker
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