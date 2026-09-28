Russian strike hits Rud ice cream plant in Zhytomyr

Russia damaged an ice cream production plant in Zhytomyr region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on his Facebook page. Judging by photographs of the aftermath of the shelling and information from local sources, the facility was JSC Rud, one of Ukraine's largest ice cream producers.

"Drones attacked a food industry enterprise in Zhytomyr municipality overnight. A fire broke out at the site of the impact. There are no casualties or injuries as a result of the attack so far. The fire was localized and extinguished by rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine," Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, said in turn.

The State Emergency Service clarified that, due to the threat of further shelling, rescuers were forced to withdraw to safe locations.

"The fire has been extinguished. A total of 70 personnel worked at the site using 19 units of equipment," it said in a statement.

NV Business reported last week that the Russian attack on September 5 completely destroyed Rud's refrigerated warehouse with administrative and utility facilities on the southeastern outskirts of Zhytomyr, covering an area of 4,350 square meters. The warehouse contained finished products, loading equipment and other property.

According to data from the YouControl resource, JSC Rud's revenue for the first half of 2026 increased by 13.4% compared with the first quarter of last year, to UAH 2 billion 586.02 billion, while net profit fell by 17.2% to UAH 245.52 million.

The owners of the joint-stock company are Petro Rud (64.89%), his daughter Oksana Vivsyk (34.34%) and her husband Serhiy Vivsyk (0.76%).