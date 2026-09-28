Zelenskyy: Ukraine strikes 2 defense plants in Russia, oil facilities

The Defense Forces of Ukraine have launched strikes on two defense plants in Russia's Tula and Voronezh regions, as well as oil facilities in the Krasnodar Krai, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported.

"This night, our sanctions were applied against two defense plants – in the Tula and Voronezh regions. SBU units worked well over the past 24 hours on the aggressor's oil facilities in the Krasnodar region," Zelenskyy wrote in a Telegram post on Monday.

According to him, targets in Kaluga and Oryol regions, which Russia uses for drone attacks against Ukraine, were also hit, while operations were carried out against the Russian occupation contingent in the Bryansk region.

Zelenskyy also reported a hit on a target in the Black Sea.

Subsequently, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on its Telegram channel about successful strikes carried out overnight Monday on four oil depots in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

"Drones of the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center hit the Edelweiss-95 and Din-Yug-Oil oil depots in the stanitsa of Novotitarovskaya. Two separate fire centers were recorded there. A strike was also delivered against the Lukoil-Yugnefteprodukt oil depot in the stanitsa of Pavlovskaya. A fire is raging at the facility," the Ukrainian special service said.

According to the agency, another successful hit was registered at the Angelinskaya oil depot in the stanitsa of Staronizhestebliyevskaya, where a fire is also ongoing.

"These are important elements of the fuel infrastructure that ensure the storage and supply of petroleum products for the Russian army," the SBU emphasizes.