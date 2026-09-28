Number of services temporarily unavailable in Diia due to technical work

Documents and certain services are temporarily unavailable in the Diia app due to technical work being carried out by the State Migration Service, the platform's press service has reported.

"If you plan to use documents in the near future, in particular passports and driver's licenses, we advise you to take their paper or physical originals with you. To confirm your identity, you can use eDocument in Diia," the platform said in a Telegram post.

It is noted that the team is already working to complete the work as soon as possible and restore Diia to its normal operating mode.