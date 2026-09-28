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Koretsky on military payments: I guarantee everything will be stable and in full

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Koretsky on military payments: I guarantee everything will be stable and in full
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Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has stated that payments to military personnel will be made stably and in full.

"I guarantee it. Everything will be stable and in full. There is no point in worrying about this," Koretsky said in an interview with TSN on the national telethon on Sunday evening, answering a question about whether military payments will remain stable until the end of the year.

As reported, on September 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine and the European Union are discussing the possibility of bringing forward part of the funds from the second tranche of financial assistance, which are needed, in particular, to ensure payments to military personnel and the procurement of drones.

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