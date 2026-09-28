Koretsky on scaling jet drone interceptor production: we can do it, question is how long it takes

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has stated that the current primary task is to scale up the production of jet drone interceptors.

"Indeed, there are effective tests of new interceptors. The main and critically important task is scaling. And by scaling, we mean production. It requires some time. The fact that Russian terrorists have changed their tactics is a fact, we all see this," Koretsky said in an interview with TSN on the national telethon on Sunday evening, commenting on countering Russian jet drones.

He noted that there are several tools to shoot down jet Shaheds: aviation, interceptors, and additional anti-aircraft missile assets.

"All of this is currently being worked out in great detail by the military, with partners, and within the country. There is no single unique method to defend against, for example, jet Shaheds, jet drones. Therefore, it is necessary for a mix of all these things to be implemented as effectively as possible. This includes electronic warfare, electronic suppression systems. This is also constant, continuous improvement," the prime minister added.

Asked how quickly Ukraine can organize and scale up the production of interceptors capable of stopping jet drones, Koretsky noted that the country can scale it, but the question is how long it will take.

"And, believe me, everyone without exception is focused on this issue. Therefore, we are waiting, supporting manufacturers in every possible way, with everything needed. We are simplifying procedures, zero checks, zero bureaucratic processes, etc. And, among other things, financial assistance through lending. This is one of the elements. When advances are needed, we make advances; when long-term contracts are needed, we make long-term contracts. There is no single, unique, unified solution. This is constant 24/7 work," he added.