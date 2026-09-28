Koretsky: war has scrambled everyone's minds, but no point running from reality — stock up on optimism, help each other

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has stated that there is no point in running away from the realities of the war; instead, people must stock up on optimism and help each other.

"In general, I believe there are two foundations of resilience. This is our military, of course. And the second foundation is the whole of Ukraine, all Ukrainians. Because it directly depends on each and every person how resiliently they hold on, how much their mental health allows them to hold on. Because the fact that the war has scrambled everyone's minds – that is a fact. Some have realized this, some haven't. There is no point in running away from this reality, we need to realize this and, once again, stock up on patience, perhaps turn on not even a second, but a third wind, stock up on optimism, help each other, support each other, and understand that this is a marathon," Koretsky said in an interview with TSN on the national telethon on Sunday evening.

He emphasized that no one knows how long the war will last, but Ukraine, more than anyone, wants to achieve peace, and the efforts of the president and diplomacy are aimed at this.

"However, in my personal opinion, unfortunately, the war has shown that Russia only understands strength, and for this, all of us must fully support the defense forces," the prime minister added.

Koretsky stressed that as prime minister, he assumes responsibility that all social expenditures, pensions, and the salaries of doctors and teachers will be funded.

"We need to stock up on patience and strength. The government is certainly doing the maximum to help people, business, and support the military. But these are our joint efforts, to which we must direct all our energy and think every day, evaluating each of our decisions by one single criterion – does this lead to the survival of the country, to resilience and survival, or not? If it does – despite any 'I can't', 'I don't want to', 'it's impossible' – we must do, achieve, and implement it. Everything secondary, let's set it aside, we'll get to that a bit later," the prime minister stated.