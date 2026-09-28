Injured in Kharkiv rises to 29, including 10 children – Terekhov

As of 10:02, the number of injured as a result of a strike on a residential multi-story building in Kharkiv has reached 29, Mayor Ihor Terekhov has reported.

"As of now, in Saltivsky district, there are 29 injured, including ten children," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also reported that search and rescue operations have been completed, and no one was found under the rubble. Public utility services, together with State Emergency Service units, are continuing to clear the aftermath of the shelling.

As reported, around 04:00, the Armed Forces of Russia launched a strike on a residential multi-story building in Saltivsky district of Kharkiv. Twenty-five people were initially injured, including nine children.