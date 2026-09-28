3rd Army Corps liberates 5 settlements in Vivaldi operation – Biletsky

The 3rd Army Corps has liberated Nove, Ridkodub, and Katerynivka, and restored control over Karpivka and Novomykhailivka during the latest stage of the Vivaldi operation.

"Enemy losses amount to 2,000 in manpower, and over 250 Russians were captured. This is how the third season of 'Vivaldi' ended, which was a turning point for the entire operation. We have reclaimed another 51 km² of Ukrainian land, bringing the total since the start of offensive actions to 176 km²," the corps press service reported on its Telegram channel.

It is noted that the primary objective was the settlement of Nove – a key enemy hub on the bridgehead.

"Whoever controls the heights around this settlement holds the initiative on the bridgehead. The enemy was convinced that the main direction of the strike was Shandryholove – Zelena Dolyna. This forced them to senselessly burn their reserves in counterattacks precisely in that direction. The Russians slept through the real strike, which focused on capturing Nove," Commander of the 3rd Army Corps Andriy Biletsky said.

To breach the enemy's defense, the 3rd Army Corps deployed its own innovation – Soviet-era BTR-60 armored personnel carriers converted into robotic kamikaze complexes. They were used to blow up the enemy's strongest fortifications.

"Russians surrendered en masse in whole units along with officers, pilots, and artillerymen," the report emphasizes.

Fighters of the 3rd Assault Brigade, who demonstrated high morale and professionalism, played a key role in the third season of Vivaldi.

The 3rd Border Detachment named after Hero of Ukraine Colonel Yevhen Pikus restored full control over Ridkodub and quickly established defenses at new lines. The 10th Mobile Border Detachment DOZOR took an active part in the assault operations.