Air defense downs 112 of 165 enemy targets, hits recorded at 14 locations

The Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized 112 enemy targets overnight Monday, though enemy air attack weapons hits were recorded at 14 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 07:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 112 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones," the statement reads.

In total, on the night of September 28 (from 18:00 on September 27), the enemy attacked with 165 Shahed-type strike UAVs (79 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parodiya type decoy drones from the directions of Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akharsk, Shatalovo in Russia, and temporarily occupied Donetsk and temporarily occupied AR Crimea – Hvardiiske.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, hits by the adversary's air attack weapons were recorded at 14 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at 7 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs remaining in airspace, the command added.