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Klitschko: Russian attack on Kyiv injures 3, damages gas station, office building, cafe

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Klitschko: Russian attack on Kyiv injures 3, damages gas station, office building, cafe
Photo: State Emergency Service

Three people were injured as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv overnight Monday, and damage to a gas station, an office building, and a cafe has been recorded, Mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko has reported.

"Since the beginning of the day on September 28, there are three injured in the capital. All of them are in Podilsky district. Medical personnel provided assistance on the spot to two of them – a 15-year-old boy and girl. One person – a 17-year-old boy – was hospitalized," the message reads.

According to Klitschko, in Obolonsky district, a UAV strike damaged gas station pumps and caused a fire.

In Shevchenkivsky district, a UAV hit an office building.

In Holosiyivsky district, a UAV hit a cafe near a gas station.

In Darnytsky district, a fire broke out in an open area as a result of falling UAV debris.

Emergency services are working at the scenes.

#kyiv #casualties #attack
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