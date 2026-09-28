Fire at enterprise extinguished in Zhytomyr region following Russian shelling – SES

Rescuers in the Zhytomyr region have extinguished a fire at an enterprise that broke out as a result of Russian shelling, the State Emergency Service has reported on Telegram.

The report does not specify when the shelling and the fire occurred.

"Some 70 rescuers and 19 pieces of SES equipment worked at the scene," the message states.

Due to the threat of repeated strikes, firefighters were forced to retreat to safe locations. SES sappers inspected the territory for explosive items, emergency personnel added.

There is no information about casualties.