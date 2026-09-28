Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Fire at enterprise extinguished in Zhytomyr region following Russian shelling – SES

1 min read
Add as source
Fire at enterprise extinguished in Zhytomyr region following Russian shelling – SES
Photo: State Emergency Service

Rescuers in the Zhytomyr region have extinguished a fire at an enterprise that broke out as a result of Russian shelling, the State Emergency Service has reported on Telegram.

The report does not specify when the shelling and the fire occurred.

"Some 70 rescuers and 19 pieces of SES equipment worked at the scene," the message states.

Due to the threat of repeated strikes, firefighters were forced to retreat to safe locations. SES sappers inspected the territory for explosive items, emergency personnel added.

There is no information about casualties.

#enterprise #shelling #zhytomyr_region
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT