Strike in Chernihiv region injures 4, including 2 teenagers – official

Russian occupiers struck a residential area in Novhorod-Siversky with a drone on Sunday evening, September 27, Head of Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus has reported.

"Four people were injured: two girls aged 15 and 17, and two young men aged 19 and 27. Everyone was provided with the necessary medical assistance. Two men are in the hospital. Their condition is stable. The girls are receiving outpatient treatment," Chaus wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that several residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack.

Later, the Russians also attacked an enterprise in Semenivka with a Molnia drone, and on Monday morning, a UAV strike hit critical infrastructure in the region.