URCS volunteers assist Sumy victims after Russian airstrikes

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has joined the response efforts following Russian airstrikes on Sumy.

"The rapid response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross worked at the site of the strike in Sumy together with other emergency services," the URCS reported on Facebook on Sunday.

Volunteers inspected the area and provided first aid to the victims. They transported one injured person to a hospital to receive necessary medical care. Volunteers also helped transport the bodies of those killed.

As reported, the Russian invaders launched three guided aerial bomb strikes against the city on Sunday. The regional center for children and family social support was damaged. At the time of the attack, there were no children at the facility, but two people were killed nearby, including a 16-year-old girl. Five people were injured, including a 12-year-old child.