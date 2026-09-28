197 combat engagements at front in past day, most in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have attacked the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 197 times, with Russians being most active in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"In total, since the beginning of this day, 197 combat engagements have occurred. Russians launched 64 airstrikes, dropped 196 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,565 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out 2,132 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops," the message reads.

Throughout the day in South Slobozhanske direction, Russians storming the positions of Ukrainian units five times near Starytsia, Kozacha Lopan, Volohivske, and Prykolotne; another two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two Russians assaults in the areas of Kivsharivka and Kolisnykivka.

In Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attempts by Russia to advance in the areas of Zarichne, Lyman, and Dibrova; another combat engagement is ongoing.

In Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped three attempts by Russia to move forward near Mykolaivka.

In Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 20 Russians assaults in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Illinivka, Dovha Balka, and Rusyn Yar; another combat engagement is ongoing.

A total of 15 attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction. Russia tried to advance in the areas of Vilne, Bilytske, Chernihivka, Myrne, Serhiivka, and Molodetske. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

"According to preliminary estimates, 33 Russians were eliminated and 6 wounded here today; two units of automotive equipment, 10 units of special equipment, two unmanned aerial vehicle control posts, and one Russian ammunition depot were destroyed. Four units of automotive equipment, five unmanned aerial vehicle control posts, and 52 enemy shelters were damaged. Twenty-four unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed," the report says.

Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by Russia in Oleksandrivka direction in the areas of Sichneve and Verbove.

Eleven attacks by Russia were recorded in the Huliaypole direction in the areas of Rizdvyanka, Kopani, Yehorivka, and Myrne.