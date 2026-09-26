Two killed, child among injured in airstrike in Dnipropetrovsk region

Two people, including a teenager, were killed and two others, including a 6-year-old boy, were injured in a hostile airstrike on Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

"A 17-year-old girl and a 59-year-old woman were killed in a hostile airstrike on Synelnykove district. Two other people were injured, including a 6-year-old boy," Hanzha wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance to the injured.