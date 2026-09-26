KSrelief and UNDP launch $5 mln program to strengthen Ukraine's civilian healthcare system

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have launched a 15-month, $5 million program to strengthen the civilian healthcare system in Ukraine, according to the UNDP website.

The program aims to strengthen the capacity of four medical facilities in Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, focusing on priority needs identified in collaboration with health authorities. This involves two facilities in Kyiv region and one each in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Support will cover maternal and newborn health, pediatric intensive care, surgical and trauma care, diagnostics, and emergency patient stabilization. Assistance will include the procurement, installation, and commissioning of medical equipment, as well as user training, warranty service, and support to ensure safe and long-term operation.

“KSrelief is pleased to sign this important Joint Executive Programme with our valued partner, UNDP, to strengthen civilian health service delivery in Ukraine. Working together, we can save and improve lives by providing urgent recovery and development support to the civilian healthcare system across several regions of the country,” noted Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Advisor to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief.

The program will be implemented in consultation with national and regional partners and beneficiary medical facilities, and the scope of equipment and associated support, including installation, staff training, maintenance, and long-term operation, will be determined based on confirmed needs.

It is expected that up to 900,000 people will indirectly benefit from the program.

The agreement was signed during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly within the framework of the cooperation agreement between KSrelief and the UNDP.