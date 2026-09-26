Enemy drone strike hits lyceum in Ivankiv, Kyiv region – PM

Russian forces launched a drone strike on a lyceum in Kyiv region on Friday evening; emergency responders are currently extinguishing the resulting fire, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky reported.

"Another act of blatant terror. Russia has just attacked a lyceum in Kyiv region. There were no students in the lyceum at the time of the attack. Fortunately, the security guard on duty was not injured," the Prime Minister wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the drone strike caused a fire. Emergency responders have already arrived at the scene and are working to extinguish the blaze.

"Russia has been attacking Kyiv and Kyiv region throughout the day. The targets are exclusively civilian facilities," Koretsky added.

According to MP Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk (Servant of the People faction), the facility is the only school with a shelter in Ivankiv.

"The Russians hit the roof and the second floor... The school had been renovated, and an anti-radiation shelter was installed there in 2022," Vasylevska-Smahliuk wrote on Facebook on Friday.

She noted that the school's shelter was created with the support of UNICEF Ukraine.