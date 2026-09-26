AFU General Staff: Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant hit

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has reported a strike on the Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant (Rostov region, Russian Federation).

"On the night of September 26, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the facilities of the Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant in Azov, Rostov region, Russia. A fire was recorded at the foundry, and equipment damage was noted in five production buildings," the AFU General Staff said.

The enterprise is reportedly part of the Tactical Missiles Corporation and specializes in the production of optical-mechanical and optoelectronic products, electronic systems for artillery, missile, and anti-tank weaponry, as well as radar homing heads for tactical guided missiles.

The plant manufactures products for the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously reported on successful "long-range sanctions" carried out by the Defense Forces. "Our long-range capability was deployed in Rostov region: a plant supplying the occupiers with components for missiles and artillery was hit," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday morning.