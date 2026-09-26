Darnytsia pharmaceutical company hit by aggressor for second time over week

The Darnitsia pharmaceutical company (Kyiv) has been struck by the aggressor for the second time in a week; there are no casualties reported.

"This morning, the Russians once again struck our Darnitsia pharmaceutical plant. The main thing is that there are no victims," the company announced on Facebook on Saturday morning.

The company has requested a news blackout, asking people not to publish photos or videos, not to describe the location or consequences of the strike, and not to add details in the comments.

"Do not help the enemy assess the results of their attacks," Darnytsia urged.

As previously reported, the company sustained damage from a hostile strike on September 23. Earlier, the pharmaceutical plant's production facilities were damaged during a massive Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv in June.