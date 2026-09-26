Novyny.LIVE and Armiya TV channels suspend broadcasting due to technical issues caused by Russian shelling

The Novyny.LIVE TV channel suspended broadcasting on Saturday due to multiple strikes by Russian forces on communications providers in Kyiv, according to a message posted on its website.

"'Novyny.LIVE has temporarily suspended broadcasting due to service disruptions following a Russian attack on the capital's infrastructure. Specialists are already working to restore the network and stabilize the signal," the message reads.

It is noted that the Novyny.LIVE website, Telegram, YouTube, and other digital platforms remain accessible.

The Armiya TV channel also announced a temporary suspension of broadcasting on Saturday.

"Armiya TV is temporarily off-air due to technical issues linked to enemy shelling. We continue to operate on YouTube and social media," the channel said in a Facebook announcement.