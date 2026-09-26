Number of victims in Sumy following enemy airstrike rises to six, incl an infant – City Military Administration

The number of victims in Sumy, following an enemy airstrike, has risen to six people, including an 11-month-old child; the strike involved three guided aerial bombs hitting the city center, said Serhiy Kryvosheyenko, head of the City Military Administration.

"Russia launched an airstrike—preliminarily using three guided aerial bombs—on the central part of Sumy. Preliminary reports indicate two men were killed. As of now, six people have been injured, including an 11-month-old child who has been hospitalized. All the injured are receiving necessary medical care," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

Hits occurred at two locations: an administrative building and multi-story residential buildings were damaged, as was a closed café in a park area.

Information regarding casualties and damage is being verified.

Two fatalities had been erlier reported.