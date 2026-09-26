Ukrainian presidential advisor refutes report that Trump proposed Zelenskyy meet Putin in Moscow

U.S. President Donald Trump did not urge Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to travel to Moscow to resume negotiations with Vladimir Putin on ending the war, according to Dmytro Lytvyn, communications advisor to President Zelenskyy.

Speaking to journalists on Friday evening and asked to comment on a Bloomberg report regarding such a request allegedly made by Trump to Zelenskyy, Lytvyn replied: "This information is false."

Earlier on Friday, Bloomberg, citing its own sources, reported that during a meeting with Zelenskyy at the UN this week, Trump had allegedly once again urged him to go to Moscow to meet Putin—despite repeated refusals in the past—in order to restart peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, and that the Ukrainian president had rejected the request. Meanwhile, a senior U.S. official denied the report but declined to provide details.

According to the publication, European officials stated that Trump and his team responded positively to their efforts to provide support to Ukraine before winter and viewed the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy favorably.