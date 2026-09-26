Ukrainian Red Cross provides aid to victims of Russian air strike on Kharkiv

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has provided assistance to those affected by the Russian army's overnight air attack on Kharkiv.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response team was working alongside other emergency services at the site of the overnight attack in Kharkiv. Volunteers canvassed the surrounding areas and damaged buildings to identify victims and provide them with immediate assistance," the URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday.

Volunteers provided first aid and psychological support to individuals suffering from acute stress reactions.

A Ukrainian Red Cross support station operated at the scene. Residents whose homes were damaged could receive humanitarian aid—specifically, OSB boards and tarpaulins for temporary repairs, hygiene and bedding kits, drinking water, and other essentials. At the URCS tent, people could also get water, tea, or coffee, have a snack, and receive psychological support.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the overnight attack on Kharkiv and its suburbs sparked three fires. Residential buildings, an educational institution, and a vehicle were damaged. Four people were injured. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fires.