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Two killed in Sumy following enemy guided aerial bomb attack – Regional Military Administration

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Russian occupation forces struck the city of Sumy with guided aerial bombs; two civilians were killed and at least three people were injured, including a child, reported Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"Sumy. The Russians have once again struck the city with guided aerial bombs. Residential buildings—which the enemy has targeted before—and other civilian infrastructure were hit. Unfortunately, two fatalities have been confirmed in Kovpakivsky district," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

According to him, there are also injuries, at least three people. A child is among the injured. All are receiving necessary medical assistance.

The aftermath of the enemy attack is being assessed.

#casualties #shelling #sumy
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