Five people, incl two children, injured in Kyiv region following enemy attacks last night – Regional Military Administration

Five civilians were injured in Kyiv region due to enemy shelling last night, including two children; a total of 23 properties across six districts sustained damage, reported Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"Five people, including two children, were injured in an enemy attack overnight," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

According to the Regional Military Administration, two people were injured in Boryspil district: one sustained multiple shrapnel wounds to both legs, and the other suffered a shrapnel wound to the torso. Both have been hospitalized.

Three people, including two children, were injured in Obukhiv district. They were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction, and two also sustained lacerations to their feet. All are receiving necessary medical care. A private house caught fire after a UAV was shot down; the fire has been extinguished.

Tkachenko provided details on the aftermath of the attack over the past 24 hours across six districts of the region:

Bucha district – a private home; Fastiv district – 7 private homes, a production and warehouse building, and 3 vehicles; Vyshhorod district – an educational institution; Brovary district – a warehouse and 2 private homes; Obukhiv district – 3 private homes and 3 vehicles; Boryspil district – a production facility.

A total of 23 properties were damaged.