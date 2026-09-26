Zelenskyy reports new long-range strikes by Ukrainian forces in Krasnodar Krai, Rostov region, and Black Sea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a plant supplying the occupiers with missile and artillery components, as well as a Pantsir-S2 system, were struck overnight.

“Our long-range capabilities were also effective in the Rostov region: a plant supplying the occupiers with components for missiles and artillery, as well as a Pantsir-S2 system, was struck. Our sanctions were also applied to logistics facilities supporting this war. There were also results in the Black Sea,” Zelenskyy said on X Saturday.

The president also noted that the Ilsky oil refinery in Krasnodar region was struck overnight. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already reported this on Saturday morning.

“I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Navy for their precision. I’m grateful to everyone who responds to Russia’s strikes on our people and takes this war back to where it came from,” Zelenskyy stressed.