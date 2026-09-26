Ukrainian defense forces continue to control Dobropillia in Donetsk region, despite fake reports from the Russian Ministry of Defense, the press service of the Azov unit of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) reported.

"The plans of the Russian military-political leadership for this autumn include the encirclement of Dobropillia. However, this remains only in those plans and in the deceitful reports of Russian commanders. The city of Dobropillia remains under the control of the defense forces, while Russian assault groups are promptly identified and destroyed on the approaches to the city as they attempt to infiltrate the space between positions," the Azov NGU said.

According to the DeepState interactive map, the frontline runs approximately five and a half kilometers from the city's southern outskirts.

Azov also urged the public to rely on official statements from the Ukrainian defense forces and to refrain from spreading unverified information regarding the situation around Dobropillia.

As previously reported, DeepState analysts also indicated that Russian troops had recently advanced near the village of Nove Shakhove, located close to Dobropillia.