Four injured in Kharkiv drone attack; hits recorded in two districts – mayor

Two strikes were recorded in Kyivsky district and a hit in Saltivsky district of Kharkiv following an enemy drone attack; preliminary reports indicate two people were injured, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

"According to preliminary data, a hit was recorded near non-residential buildings in Saltivsky district," he wrote on Telegram.

Vehicles were also damaged, with some catching fire. Information regarding the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

Terekhov later updated the figure, stating that the number of injured had risen to four.