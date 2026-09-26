Perm Oil Refinery suspends operations after UAV attack – media

The Perm Oil Refinery—Russia's seventh-largest by processing volume—has halted operations following a Ukrainian drone attack on Friday that caused a fire and damaged pipelines, storage facilities, and processing units, Reuters reports.

"The plant, located 1,460 km northeast of Moscow, processed approximately 12.6 million tones or 252,000 barrels of oil per day in 2024. It produced 2 million tonnes of gasoline, 5.3 million tonnes of diesel fuel, 200,000 tonnes of fuel oil, and 700,000 tonnes of petroleum coke," the report states.

Perm Krai Governor Dmitry Makhonin confirmed an attack on an industrial facility but did not name the specific site. Meanwhile, the refinery's owner, Lukoil, did not respond to a request for comment.