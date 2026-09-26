Two people killed in morning Russian attack on Zaporizhia – Regional Administration

Two people were killed in a morning Russian attack on Zaporizhia, said Mykhailo Semenikin, head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

"The body of a second woman was found under the rubble of a destroyed house. Unfortunately, it was not possible to save either of them," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Semenikin, a fire broke out in a private house following several strikes on the city. Initial reports indicated that two people might be trapped under the rubble.

Rescuers subsequently recovered the body of a woman from the debris. Another person remained trapped, and search efforts were ongoing.

One of the city's markets was also hit during the morning attack.