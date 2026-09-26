Two civilians killed, eight wounded in Donetsk region due to shelling – Regional Military Administration

Two civilians were killed and eight wounded, with significant damage recorded to civilian infrastructure and housing stock following enemy attacks in Donetsk region as of the morning of Saturday, September 26, reported Vadym Filashkin, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"In total, over the past 24 hours, Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 38 times. Some 1,121 people, including 85 children, were evacuated from the frontline," the Administartion head stated on Telegram on Saturday.

According to the Administration, in Bilozerske (Pokrovsk district), three private houses were destroyed, and a multi-story building and four private houses were damaged.

In Kramatorsk district, two people were wounded in Sloviansk, where a multi-story building, four private houses, and a car were damaged; in Bilbasivka, 13 private houses were damaged. In Kramatorsk, two people were wounded and a multi-story building was damaged; in Yasnohirka, two people were wounded. In Oleksandrivka, a multi-story building, three private houses, and a car were damaged; in Starovarvarivka, nine private houses, three administrative buildings, a shop, and a power transmission line were damaged. In Novodonetske, 16 multi-story buildings and three administrative buildings were damaged. In Druzhkivka, two people were killed and two were wounded.