The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has legally committed to spending nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine—funds approved by Congress—though the package will not include missiles for Patriot systems, Reuters reports.

According to Reuters sources, contracts worth $307 million of the $400 million total had been awarded as of the beginning of this week. They stated that the Trump administration plans to finalize commitments for the remaining $93 million before the fiscal year ends on September 30.

It is noted that initial deliveries of offensive weapons and equipment—specifically spare parts for armored vehicles—began this month. The remainder, sources say, is scheduled for delivery by October 2029.

Trump's term in the White House expires in January of that same year.

The publication notes that while the remaining $93 million from the congressional package does not necessarily have to be spent by year-end, the funds will expire if they are not officially contracted by that time.

One source stated that the military package did not include missiles for Patriot systems, despite Russia's continued systematic attacks on Ukrainian cities using drones and ballistic missiles.

Conflict involving the USA and Iran, along with the war in Ukraine, has depleted global stockpiles of Patriot missiles, and Kyiv has repeatedly called for the provision of more such missiles.