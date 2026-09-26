Ukrainian Defense Forces strike Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ilsky oil refinery (Krasnodar Krai, Russia), which has a processing capacity of approximately 6.6 million tonnes of oil per year, was struck overnight.

"On the night of September 26, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Ilsky oil refinery in Ilsky, Krasnodar Krai, Russia; a fire was recorded at the facility," the General Staff said on Saturday.

The Ilsky refinery reportedly has a total processing capacity of about 6.6 million tonnes of oil annually. The facility receives, stores, and processes hydrocarbon raw materials and produces and ships petroleum products. Its output is used, among other things, to meet the needs of the Russian armed forces.

"Striking such facilities represents an exercise of Ukraine's inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and is aimed at reducing the Russian Federation's military-economic potential," the General Staff emphasized.