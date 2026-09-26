Zelenskyy: We ask President Trump to implement Lindsey Graham bill targeting Russia, all those financially supporting its war

Russian occupation forces wounded 14 Ukrainians and killed two people in Zaporizhia just last night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, noting that amidst the Russian escalation, the world must choose stronger responses so that the war does not spread further.

“Just this night, 14 people were injured from Russian attacks. There were many strikes on residential buildings—in Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Odesa region, Sumy region, Kharkiv region. Unfortunately, two people were killed in Zaporizhzhia. My condolences to their families and loved ones. There is destruction of civilian infrastructure: a kindergarten in Kyiv, a lyceum in Kyiv region, a university in Kharkiv, energy facilities in Poltava region, Mykolaiv region, Vinnytsia region,” he said on X Saturday.

In this context, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of partners not forgetting that Russian escalation is taking place every day. “If the Russians have chosen for themselves to make their strikes even more brutal, the world must choose for itself stronger responses, so that the war does not spread further. We ask President Trump to implement the Lindsey Graham law on Russia and all those who support its war financially. We ask Presidents António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen to introduce additional European sanctions. We ask all leaders not to remove Russian oligarchs from existing sanctions lists and to further restrict any trade with terrorists until Russia stops the war. This is exactly how, through joint daily efforts, peace should be approached,” the Ukrainian leader stressed.