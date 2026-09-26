One person killed, one wounded in Kherson region over past day due to enemy attacks – police

One person was killed and another wounded in Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling; residential buildings, a hospital, and vehicles were damaged, the National Police reported.

"In Dudchany, Russian forces attacked a 60-year-old man who was outdoors using an FPV drone. He died at the scene from his injuries," the National Police said in a Telegram post on Saturday.

Additionally, a 73-year-old resident of Kherson sought medical attention for injuries sustained during Russian artillery shelling on September 20. She was diagnosed with a blast injury and concussion.

In Bilozerka, Russian troops attacked a medical facility twice with FPV drones. One of the strikes caused a fire.

Enemy attacks affected Kherson, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Rozlyv, Kamyshany, Blahovischenske, Novodmytrivka, Tomyna Balka, Chornobayivka, Veletenske, Nikolske, Pryozerne, Stanislav, Zymovnyk, Nadiyivka, Novoroysk, Novovorontsovka, Dudchany, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Verevka, Vysoke, Lvove, Kozache, and Vesele.

Police also recorded damage to a critical infrastructure facility, a multi-story non-residential building, a gas station, five private houses, and three vehicles. The police are documenting war crimes committed by Russian troops.