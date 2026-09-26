Ukrainian air defense shoot down 134 of 173 enemy targets; enemy aerial weapons strike 19 locations

Ukrainian defense forces shot down 134 enemy drones overnight into Saturday, with enemy aerial weapons striking 19 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defense units had shot down or suppressed 134 enemy UAVs, including Shahed and Gerbera types, as well as other drone models," the message reads.

In total, overnight into September 26 (starting from 18:00 on September 25), the enemy launched an attack using 173 strike UAVs—including Shahed types (over 50 of which were jet-powered), Gerberas, and Parodiya decoy drones—from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Shatalovo (Russian Federation), as well as the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (Hvardeyske).

The aerial attack was countered by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian defense forces.

Meanwhile, enemy aerial weapons were recorded striking 19 locations, while debris from downed drones fell in 8 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in the airspace, the command added.