Five civilians injured in Kyiv following enemy attack – Klitschko

As of 10:00 a.m. Saturday, five civilians had been injured in Kyiv following an enemy attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

"As of now, five people have been injured as a result of the enemy attack on the capital on September 26. Medics provided them with outpatient care at the scene," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday morning.

According to the National Police, law enforcement officers are documenting the aftermath of the enemy drone strikes in Darnytsky, Obolonsky, Sviatoshynsky, and Solomiansky districts.

"Since the night, Russian forces have continued to attack our capital with strike UAVs. Residential buildings, a lyceum, a university, an institute, office space, supermarkets, a business center, vehicles, and warehouses have been damaged in the city," the National Police stated on Telegram.

It is currently known that four residents of an apartment building in Solomнanskyi district, aged between 26 and 77, were injured in the attack. A 51-year-old resident of Obolonsky district was also injured.

Investigative teams, explosive ordnance disposal specialists, medics, and other relevant services are working at the sites of the enemy attack.