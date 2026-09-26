Poroshenko hands over more than 40 buggies to military units on his birthday

Petro Poroshenko, Member of Parliament and the fifth President of Ukraine, presented the military with a consignment of aid on his birthday, comprising over forty light four-wheel-drive off-road buggies for 20 units of the Defence Forces.

According to the press service of the "European Solidarity" party, the buggies will be used to evacuate the wounded from hard-to-reach areas, to deliver ammunition, water, medicines and equipment, and also as mobile platforms for weapons.

"I must admit, I’ve lost count of how many birthdays I’ve spent with the military. And without exaggeration, this is one of the finest traditions to have developed in my life. But today, for the first time, my friends gathered underground, in a fortified building. Because the very nature of war has changed," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, this year he celebrated his birthday in the Dnipropetrovsk region together with representatives of twenty units of the Defence Forces.

"And, as is tradition, we bring the presents. Today, that amounts to over 40 light all-wheel-drive buggies. Fast and manoeuvrable, they can go where a pick-up truck cannot. These are exactly the sort of vehicles needed across the entire front line right now," Poroshenko noted.

The statement recalls that since 2014, Petro and Marina Poroshenko have allocated nearly 9 billion hryvnias of their own funds to support the Ukrainian military. The Poroshenko Foundation, together with the NGO "Sprava Hromad", provides assistance to over 200 brigades, regiments and battalions.

"And as long as the war continues, we have no plans to stop. Despite everything, we must do our part: grit our teeth and protect Ukraine. We are continuing our work," Poroshenko emphasised.