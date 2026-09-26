Russian forces strike Cosmonova data center; client data preserved – company

The Cosmonova data center sustained damage in a hostile attack; however, despite damage to the facility, no employees were injured, and all client data was preserved thanks to geographic redundancy, the company announced on Facebook.

"Our data center was damaged in today's hostile attack. The facility sustained damage, but most importantly, none of the staff were hurt," the message reads.

The company noted that all client data has been preserved thanks to geographic redundancy. Services continue to operate at backup sites, though the company warned of possible temporary service disruptions.

"Engineers and technical specialists from DC|COSMONOVA are currently thoroughly assessing the extent of the damage," the company added.