Hungary may join C8 in future – FM

Hungary and Ukraine have resolved the diplomatic misunderstandings that arose over recent days, Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán said in an interview with Index.

"During the UN week, I met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine several times, and we managed to settle and discuss the misunderstandings regarding the 'Carpathian Eight'," the minister reported.

Orbán added that while the public only learned about events unfolding on social networks, several negotiations took place behind the scenes between Hungary and Ukraine; for instance, she maintains daily contact with Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister, who also serves as the Minister for EU Affairs, as he oversees the bill aimed at regulating the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia in the field of education based on the June bilateral agreement and submitting it for consideration by the Ukrainian parliament.

She emphasized that positive changes regarding the rights of the Hungarian minority can be expected no later than October, as that is when the bill will be submitted to the Ukrainian parliament.

Orbán also did not rule out the possibility that Hungary might become a member of the "Carpathian Eight" in the future, as "we gladly participate in any regional and bilateral cooperation that serves Hungary's interests." She added that this requires preliminary dialogue and appropriate preparation.

Answering a question from Index, the minister confirmed as the government's position the statement by Prime Minister Péter Magyar that there will be no strategic fuel and petroleum product storage facilities for Ukraine on Hungarian territory, despite the fact of Mol and Naftogaz signing a memorandum on joint preparation and potential implementation of such a project.

As reported, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar previously stated that his country is not a member of the Ukraine-initiated "Carpathian Eight" format, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the countries of the Carpathian region.

According to him, Budapest received an invitation from Ukraine to join the "Carpathian Eight" format, but did not accept it and had reasons for doing so. "We were invited and, for valid reasons, did not go," Magyar noted, emphasizing that Hungary "does not take part in this." He did not explain what the reasons for refusing to participate in the format were.

Later on Monday, Magyar also said in the Hungarian parliament that no Ukrainian oil storage facility would be built in Hungary as long as the "Tisza" government is in power.

In turn, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Ukraine is surprised by Magyar's groundlessly confrontational statements. According to him, the Carpathian Integration Initiative is aimed at developing the entire region, promoting welfare, interconnectivity, and the implementation of mutually beneficial projects across eight Carpathian countries. At the same time, the reasons for Hungary's categorical refusal remain unknown, the Foreign Minister noted.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also stated that recent statements from Budapest leave Ukraine puzzled: "The impression is created that although Viktor Orbán is gone, his policy of blockage and isolationism continues to flourish."

According to him, "orbanism in the past brought no benefit either to Hungary or the wider region—and will bring no benefit to anyone in the future."

At the same time, Sybiha stressed that Ukraine remains ready to develop relations with Hungary.

The first summit of the "Carpathian Eight" took place on September 21.