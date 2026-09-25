Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region 30 times, four people injured – official

Russian invaders attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times with drones, artillery, and aerial bombs on Friday, leaving four local residents injured, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Ganzha has reported.

"In Nikopol district, Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka communities suffered attacks. Private homes, cars, agricultural machinery, and infrastructure were damaged. A 50-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A 71-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition. Women aged 69 and 71 will receive outpatient treatment," Ganzha wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, in Synelnykove district, the enemy struck Vasylivka and Raivka communities. Infrastructure and an agricultural enterprise were damaged. Fires broke out in Samarivka district.