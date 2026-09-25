Ukraine accelerates production of interceptors for Russian jet-powered Shaheds – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported holding a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the acceleration of production of interceptors for jet-powered drones, and decisions made regarding the protection of Ukrainian data centers.

"I held a Staff meeting. Among the key issues were the test results of interceptors against Russian jet-powered Shaheds. There were reports on the interception success rate and the experience of the teams engaged in interception. The main assets that can strengthen our defense were determined. We are accelerating production," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Friday evening.

According to him, there are also new decisions regarding the deployment of production of various types of jet engines in Ukraine.

He also reported on a detailed briefing by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine regarding Russia's technological plans for 2027, "specifically regarding the assets the enemy is counting on, production capabilities, and the use of component supply schemes to Russia."

"In accordance with the threats, we are adjusting our counteraction. A priority task for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and all our diplomacy is new sanctions packages from partners, specifically targeting the shadow schemes that Russians use to secure the production of drones and missiles, especially ballistics," the president reported.

"Additional decisions were also adopted to protect and guarantee the uninterrupted operation of our data center infrastructure and other facilities that are of critical importance in the communications sphere," Zelenskyy stated.