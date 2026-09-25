Power engineer killed in Odesa region due to drone attack on DTEK vehicle – official

A power engineer was killed in a drone attack on a DTEK Odesa Grids vehicle, three other civilians were injured, and an infrastructure facility and a warehouse building were damaged, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper has reported regarding the consequences of enemy attacks.

"The enemy brazenly attacked a vehicle of DTEK Odesa Grids. One power engineer was killed, and another was injured. After the air raid alert was announced, the energy workers' vehicle moved away from the substation, but an enemy drone deliberately changed course and targeted the car specifically," he wrote on Telegram on Friday.

According to the Regional Military Administration, throughout the day the enemy massively attacked the civilian and critical infrastructure of Odesa region: an infrastructure facility and an enterprise's production and warehouse building were damaged. Three people were injured. Firefighters promptly extinguished the blaze.

Relevant services are working at the impact sites. Law enforcement officers are documenting yet another war crime by Russia.